Angel Alejandro vs. Rudy Ochoa and Shon Mondragón vs. José Pérez Stand Out in the Non-televised Attractions of the Preliminary Billboard this Saturday, July 3

CARSON, CALIF. (June 29, 2021) – Two undefeated prospects stand out on the non-televised portion of the undercard this Saturday, July 3 when Angel Alejandro clashes with Rudy Ochoa in an eight-round super featherweight matchup, as Shon Mondragón meets José Pérez in a six-round featherweight event from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California during a Premier Boxing Champions event.

WBA Interim Super Featherweight Champion Chris “Primetime” Colbert facing Tugstsogt “King Tug” Nyambayar in the main event of SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING. SHOWTIME coverage begins at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT will feature an undefeated rising star as Michel Rivera battling Spanish lightweight contender Jon Fernandez in the co-main event.

Undefeated super lightweight boxer Richardson Hitchins was originally scheduled to face Darwin Price, but was forced out of consideration with a hand injury during a training session.

The night’s non-televised lineup also features Denver, Colorado native Daniel Garcia (1-0, 1 KO) in a four-round super featherweight contest against Gabe Sandoval (1-0, 1 KO) of New Mexico. , and Gabriela Fundora (1-0), sister of super welterweight boxer Sebastian Fundora, in a four-round flyweight fight. Rajon Chance (4-0, 4 KOs) rounds out the action battling Memphis native Marco Lara (0-1) in a four-round super bantamweight evening, and Angelo Anthony Cuba (1-0, 1 KO) entering the ring for four rounds against William Flenoy (0-1).

Alejandro (9-0, 4 KOs) hails from Dallas and has had knockouts in four of his initial six fights since he turned pro in 2017. He is still just 21 years old and is coming off winning on points after six rounds against Darryl. There is. Alejandro had obtained the best victory of his career in his fight before that when he defeated the seasoned veteran Mark John Yap, who came with 45 fights of experience in his file, by unanimous decision. Now he will face another undefeated Ochoa (10-0, 5 KOs), who returns to action for the first time since prevailing by unanimous decision over Matt Doherty in October 2020. Ochoa is 27 years old and has also been a professional since in 2017, out of Oxnard, California.

Mondragon (6-0, 2 KOs) is 23 years old and has been a professional since 2019 after having an extensive career as an amateur. A native of Denver, Colorado, Mondragon won five fights in his first nine months as a professional, with his most recent win being on points against Luis Javier Valdés in November 2020. He will be facing the Gardena, California product of Pérez (9 -1-1, 4 KOs), victorious by knockout in the fourth round of José Edgardo García in December 2020. The 25-year-old boxer has not lost since his third fight as a professional with six victories in his record between 2018 and 2019.