Angel, a young musician from Veracruz, is found dead

VERACRUZ

Authorities of the region of Cordoba, Veracruz, they located a young musician who disappeared since the weekend after entertaining a dance and did not return to his home.

On Monday afternoon he was found dead with three shots, on the side of the Córdoba-Veracruz highway.

According to what was reported, it was Ángel Gaspar, 25, who participated as a vocalist in a musical group.

The young man’s family, when interviewing the detectives of the Ministerial Police, indicated that on Saturday they saw Gaspar for the last time, who informed them that he would attend a celebration to entertain and that he was returning at night.

Hours later it was still possible to communicate to inform them that he was on his way back, because he was in the terminal waiting for the bus.

However, the hours passed and the young man did not return and when they tried to communicate they did not succeed, until this Monday afternoon the discovery of the body was reported, which showed traces of violence.

jcs