Anfield will increase its capacity to 61,000 spectators

06/15/2021 at 4:26 PM CEST

Liverpool have received the go-ahead to increase Anfield’s capacity by 7,000 spectators, up to a total of 61,000 at your facilities.

This expansion will cost about 60 million pounds (66 million euros) and has been approved this Tuesday by the Liverpool city council.

In addition, Anfield has received permits to host six concerts and major events such as football and Gaelic football matches.

The expansion has been criticized for the possible environmental impact it could have on nearby Stanley Park, which divides Goodison Park and Anfield, but has been approved by an absolute majority.

In the best case, the works will be finished in the summer of 2023.