ANFAC breaks a spear for the current diesel and gasoline cars: they pollute 90% less

ACD April 20, 2021

Anfac has defended that diesel and gasoline cars are 90% less polluting than older ones and that electric cars will take time.

In the automotive world it seems that many have gone crazy on the issue of emissions, equating the polluting emissions of current combustion engines with the pollution generated by older car engines. But no, it is not.

The president of the Spanish Association of Automobile and Truck Manufacturers (ANFAC), José Vicente de los Mozos, has been in charge of defending the “Technological neutrality” of the different low emission engines, including those from combustion, since the current ones emit 90 percent less pollutants into the atmosphere.

José Vicente de los Mozos, president of ANFAC

He has done so within the framework of his presentation before the Commission of Industry, Commerce and Tourism of the Congress of Deputies. Here, De los Mozos, who is also the General Manager of Manufacturing and Logistics of the Renault Group, has regretted that, in his opinion The combustion car has been ‘eliminated’, when it is also an alternative to reduce emissions, since those that comply with the Euro 6 anti-pollution regulations emit 90 percent less than other more veteran models that still circulate on Spanish roads.

Regarding the electric car, De los Mozos maintains that we still have to wait for a major implementation. The manager stressed that lithium ion batteries are not going to evolve fast enough, so it will be necessary to wait until the end of the decade until solid batteries arrive, which will reduce “substantially” the charging times of electric models.

At the same time, the head of ANFAC has highlighted the importance of competitiveness of Spanish factories so that they continue to be a source of job creation, since the manufacturers are multinationals from other countries.

And it is that, in his opinion, among the reasons why these companies have chosen Spain as a place of production, is the training of workers, the car culture that exists and innovation in processes.

“The automotive sector has to be a country project”, De los Mozos has sentenced, after which he has added the importance of collective bargaining remaining in the company and not passing to the sector, since “that complicates things a lot.”