A lower production rate is expected than before the coronavirus crisis

The organism considers the ERTE lived totally necessary

The general director of Anfac, José López-Tafall, has stated that at the beginning of May all the Spanish vehicle factories will be operational, although with a production rate considerably lower than that which existed before the outbreak of the coronavirus crisis.

When will normality return to our lives? It is a question that we all have in our minds today. The crisis of coronavirus It has upset everything, also from the labor point of view. For example, the various car factories that there are in Spain have been forced to stop their production. However, some light is already beginning to be seen at the end of the tunnel. At least this has been stated in an interview on Radio Intereconomía José López-Tafall, the general director of the Spanish Association of Automobile and Truck Manufacturers –Anfac-. According to him, in early May all these facilities will be operational.

From this week the car factories in Spain they are free to start carrying out their tasks. However, there are brands that prefer to wait a few more dates for it. There is talk of May 4 for the most patient, although from April 20 there will be someone to start their work.

The reopening of the factories, however, will not mean the recovery of the production rhythm that existed before the closure. It will be somewhat gradual, as you have pointed out López-Tafall: “We are not going to have the rhythms that there were at the beginning of March in any way. The forecast is for it to start with one shift and with all the measures that have been agreed with the unions.”

Restarting the activity is essential to meet existing demand, especially that which comes from foreign countries. This will not prevent, at least during the next semester, the National market continue in a weak position. According to López-Tafall, the presence of reactivation measures by the administrations is necessary.

Regarding the mandatory stop, the general director of Anfac has given for good all ERTE that have occurred, since they have been the ones that will allow maintaining jobs after the crisis. “The ERTE were due to force majeure. They will probably have to be replaced by ERTE for organizational reasons, so we are waiting for some gesture from the administration along these lines.”

