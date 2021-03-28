ANFAC: 19 million cars must be scrapped by 2030

News

ACD March 26, 2021

19 million cars in the Spanish automobile fleet have to disappear to meet the decarbonisation targets.

Before we get to 2030, Spain needs to scrap 19 million cars. It sounds harsh and it sounds excessive, but it is what this country needs to achieve the goal of decarbonization and reduce the average age of the car fleet, which stands at 12.5 years, to 9.

At the same time, that disappearance of 19 million cars It has to be compensated with the incorporation of 14 million new vehicles, with a high percentage of clean vehicles: it is estimated that about 7 million have to be electrified (hybrids and plug in) and about 3 million pure electric.

Goodbye 19 million cars, hello 14 million (clean)

This has been stated by the president of ANFAC (Spanish Association of Automobile and Truck Manufacturers), José Vicente de los Mozos, who maintains that for just 9 years from now, the share of electrified and electric vehicles will go from the current 4.8 percent to 40 percent. The rest, some seven million units, will be vehicles with combustion engines capable of complying with the new emission standards and which, therefore, pollute to a much lesser extent than the most veteran of our automobile fleet.

With this renovation of the park, it would be reduced from 25 to 20 million, according to De los Mozos. These current 25 million emit 80 million tons of CO2 that would be cut with these measures to 50 percent in 2030.

In this sense, the president of ANFAC has claimed that politicians listen to the sector and has pointed out the importance not only of electric vehicles, but also of electrified ones and those with more efficient combustion, which, according to the calculations of the manufacturers ’employers’ association, will continue to have an important weight in 2030

