MADRID, May 20 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The interim president of Bolivia, Jeanine Áñez, announced on Wednesday that she has dismissed the Minister of Health, Marcelo Navajas, as a result of the controversy over the alleged cost overruns in the purchase of a batch of 170 respirators from a Spanish company to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Áñez has thus decided to remove from his positions all those who are currently being investigated by the Police in the framework of the case in order to “avoid any interference in the work of Justice.”

For the time being and on an interim basis, the functions that Navajas carried out will be assumed by the Deputy Minister of Health, Heidi Roca. “The Government will not allow acts of corruption or any mismanagement of public resources, even worse in the midst of the health emergency that the country is going through,” said Áñez.

Navajas, for his part, is in the dependencies of the Special Force to Fight Crime (FELCC) after being arrested. It is expected that in the next few hours he will give his statement and his legal situation will be clarified, as reported by the local newspaper ‘El Debe’.

“A thorough investigation has been ordered and when responsibilities are established, the Justice must apply the law respecting the principles of objectivity, impartiality and due process. Unlike the past Government, we give strong signals,” explained the Minister of Communication, Isabel Fernández. .

In this sense, he has affirmed that the Government of Áñez has defined its three fundamental commitments: the return of every penny that had been stolen, promoting the full weight of the law against those who have committed acts of corruption and continuing to equip hospitals with transparency.

“The president holds the instruction to fight corruption and carry out the investigation of this case until all those responsible and their due process are identified, and the corresponding sanctions are applied, and requests the Public Ministry to speed up the investigation,” stressed the minister.

Apart from Navajas, there are four other detainees in connection with the purchase of respirators: in addition to Geovanni Pacheco, general director of the Agency for Health Infrastructure and Medical Equipment (AISEM), and Fernando Valenzuela, general director of Legal Affairs of the Ministry of Health, two advisers from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), who endorsed the purchase, have also been detained.

The controversy revolves around 170 units of the ‘Respira’ emergency device, produced by the Spanish GPA Innova with Siemens software and the support of the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona. They were sold to the Bolivian Health Infrastructure and Medical Equipment Agency (AISEM) by IME Consulting, based in Bilbao.

The problem arose when it was learned that the contract assumed a price per unit of $ 27,600, while the price of respirators is between 7,000 and 11,000, depending on the different versions of the device. A Bolivian company, Cosin Ltda, offered it to 12,500, according to what its manager told the newspaper ‘Page Seven’.