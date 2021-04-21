‘Anette’, with Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, will open Cannes – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

The film Annette, directed by French director Leos Carax and starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, will open the Cannes Film Festival scheduled for July, its organizers announced on Monday.

With his first film in English, Carax will return to Cannes nine years after Holy Motors, rewarded by the jury and the youth award.

Annette tells the story of a stand-up actor and a singer of international reputation. Together they form a couple surrounded by glamor. The birth of their first daughter, Annette, a “mysterious girl with an exceptional destiny” will alter the course of their lives.

Carax, who also directed The Lovers of the Pont Neuf, will thus open the largest film competition in the world, which is usually held in May, but which this year will take place between July 6 and 17 due to the pandemic.

“We are closely following the evolution of the health situation in Europe and in the world (…) The Cannes festival continues to prepare the next edition with confidence and determination,” the organizers indicated.

At the end of May, the official selection of the festival will be announced, which will feature a jury chaired by American director Spike Lee.

Lee was supposed to fill that role last year, but the pandemic forced the contest to be canceled.

Source: La Jornada