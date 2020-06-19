Anette Michel reappears and is heavily criticized on social networks | Reform

Anette Michel, The driver who is distinguished by her beauty and elegance has been cast on social networks after her reappearance on the small screen.

The host appeared on the program Venga La Alegría and viewers soon gave their impression on the appearance of the famous on social networks.

It was on June 17 that Anette visited the show to promote the next season of the reality show Master Chef, which will begin auditions very soon.

What the famous did not expect was the negative reaction of Internet users to her appearance, they had no mercy in saying that she looks really unrecognizable, « Old » and « wrinkled ».

The negative comments were reflected in the photographs they published on the program’s official Instagram channel.

The 48-year-old driver was most pleasant and entertaining during the program; however, viewers didn’t consider that enough to be more subtle about it.

