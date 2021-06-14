Anette Michel debuts as Hoy’s host

“Look just what a pleasure to have with us a very dear friend, driver, etc”, he said. Araiza, which sparked applause from all the drivers. After saying that she was delighted to be on the Hoy forum, it was her turn to Legarreta to also receive it. “Welcome Anette, we are going to have fun”

Anette Michel came to the program ‘Hoy’ as a guest. (Instagram / Anette Michel.)

Anette She participated in the main sections of the program such as “Breakfast and gossip”, she presented the topic that was going to be touched on in the program “What not to do when you’re in love”, in addition to interviewing Paty Manterola and Ninel Conde together with her colleagues.

As expressed by the own Anette, she felt very well received by her colleagues Martha Figueroa, Andrea Escalona placeholder image Y Lambda Garcia. “Thank you for making me feel at home!” Anette in one of your posts. In other posts he confessed: “Happy to share this morning with you! I love you ”and“ And this day I am in @programahoy as a very excited guest !! ”.

His posts from this stay on Televisa were applauded by celebrities whom he met on TV Azteca, such as Tania Rincon, Light Blanchet, Andrea Noli Y Amaranta Ruiz placeholder image.