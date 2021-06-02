Anett Kontaveit qualifies for the 30th final at Roland-Garros

06/01/2021

On 06/02/2021 at 08:00 CEST

The Estonian tennis player Anett Kontaveit, number 31 of the WTA and seeded number 30, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the sixty-four roland-Garros final in two hours and nineteen minutes by 6 (4) -7 (7), 7 (7) -6 (5) and 6-0 to Viktorija golubic, Swiss tennis player, number 72 of the WTA. With this result, the player manages to qualify for the 30th finals of Roland-Garros.

During the game, Kontaveit managed to break his opponent’s serve 8 times, in the first serve he was 56% effective, committed 2 double faults and got 59% of the service points. As for the Swiss, she managed to break her opponent’s serve 5 times, had a 59% first serve, committed 5 double faults and managed to win 52% of the service points.

The championship will continue with the confrontation of the Estonian and the French player Kristina Mladenovic, number 61.

The tournament takes place in パ リ between May 24 and June 12 on exterior clay. During this competition a total of 238 players face each other. In total, a total of 128 players arrive in the final phase, including those directly classified, those who have won in the previous phase of the tournament and those who are invited.