Aneliz Aguilar

Photo:

Joshua Blanchard / .

The singer’s three children Pepe Aguilar (Angela, Leonardo and Aneliz) have managed to attract attention on social networks, where they have millions of followers and fan pages that follow their lives step by step.

A video of Aneliz -who will turn 22 next month- while getting in shape practicing boxing was recently released; her toned body is striking, which she wears wearing leggings and a black sports top.

Aneliz Aguilar He has always shown a liking for different sports, and in his account Instagram He has bragged about his swimming and gymnastics practices. All this is reflected in her figure, which stands out with different outfits, since she is a fashion and lifestyle blogger.

Wearing a sensual red bodysuit, Dua Lipa celebrates the release of her album

Carmen Villalobos dances very sensual, wearing tremendous cleavage

.