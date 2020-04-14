Aneliz Aguilar

Photo:

Joshua Blanchard / .

Quarantine has not been an obstacle to Aneliz Aguilar stop sharing in your account Instagram photographs that reflect your taste for fashion. Now she showed off in a polka dot dress, accompanying the images with this message: “I hope you had a happy and comfortable Sunday! On Easter Sundays, my family and I always celebrate with a brunch or a family meal. This year we spent all day cooking together. It was a new experience but it was incredible! ”

A few days ago, the sister of Angela Aguilar He turned 22 years old, and he did not hesitate to comment on his social networks that he had a great time in the company of his family: “Two days ago on my birthday. Thanks to all of you for your beautiful messages! Quarantined birthday and I have to say that I had an amazing time here at home. ”

Being at home has allowed the girl to model different outfits and share it in selfies, in addition to cooking; Aneliz has already made a cake with Angela and learned to make sushi rice, not forgetting to be in contact with her followers in Instagram, which already number more than 400 thousand.

Sara Corrales balances on a speedboat, wearing a neon orange mini bikini

Wearing a blue bikini, Adriana Fonseca tans and dances sensually in a tiny patio

In quarantine, Georgina Rodríguez has fun twerking

.