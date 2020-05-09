Aneliz Aguilar leaves her followers open-mouthed Pepe Aguilar’s daughter appears in a photo without underwear The publication has so far exceeded 50,000 likes

Leaves them delighted. Aneliz Aguilar, daughter of the Mexican singer Pepe Aguilar, appears in a photo without underwear.

Through her official Instagram account, the beautiful young woman shared this image that so far exceeds 50 thousand likes, including her sister, Angela Aguilar, and Marcelia Figueroa, daughter of the late singer Joan Sebastian.

In this postcard, the daughter of Pepe Aguilar wears a low-cut white blouse in which it is very evident that she does not wear underwear, in addition to revealing her waistline framed in blue glued jeans. The physical resemblance that he has with his famous sister, the singer Angela Aguilar, is very noticeable.

On the other hand, Aneliz Aguilar wrote the following text to accompany her photograph, where she makes an unexpected confession: “I put the shirt on backwards and I think I liked it more than the correct way to wear it. How is your quarantine, who has already reached the point of experimenting with your clothes? #I stay at home”.

The actress Rubí Molina, after seeing this photo, did not hesitate to comment: “Well, they are all beautiful,” while another follower of the beautiful young woman said: “Hello, beautiful, you look beautiful.”

The compliments for the daughter of Pepe Aguilar continued to accumulate, many of them with emoticons of love faces, red hearts, kisses and burning flames: “How beautiful”, “Bella”, “Sponge cake”, “Are you a dictionary or why did I are you speechless?

One user, perhaps without giving much importance to photography, preferred to answer the question asked by Aneliz Aguilar: “Doing new things in order to be distracting, I have not yet experimented with clothing, and how did you pass it on?”

At 22 years old, Aneliz, the eldest daughter of Pepe Aguilar, unlike her brothers, has not yet ventured into the artistic medium, but that has not been an impediment to her popularity on social networks due to her beauty and sympathy. Simply on Instagram, he has more than 400 thousand followers, whom he has pleased with more than 400 publications.

