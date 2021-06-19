in Football

Anel Rodríguez shows off her curves with “spicy” dance (Video)

Anel Alejandra Rodríguez, presenter of the Multimedios network, took her best steps and showed off her tremendous curves through her social networks, sharing a video dancing to the rhythm of Reggaetón.

Through her Instagram account, the presenter of programs such as “Es Show” and “Las noche de futbol” published a video in which she appears dancing to the rhythm of the song “Yonaguni”, which is the latest release by the Puerto Rican singer. Bad Bunny.

The video caused madness among his followers, as he managed to get more than 121 thousand “likes” and added more than a thousand comments, where his fans were delivered by his daring movements.

