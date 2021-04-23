Anel Rodríguez enchants her fans with “spicy” dance (Video)

Anel Alejandra Rodríguez, model and host of the chain Multimedia, fell in love with his followers through his social networks by sharing a small video where he appears taking his best steps.

Through her Instagram account, the Monterrey host of programs such as “Es Show” and “Las noche de futbol”, shared a video of one of Tik Tok’s dance challenges, where she showed off her curves to the rhythm of the music .

This publication quickly caught the attention of its fans, since in a couple of hours it exceeded 450 thousand reproductions, also obtaining around 82 thousand “likes” and around a thousand comments.

