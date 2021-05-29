Anel Noreña would be about to lose his sight: “I see the light, but I can’t tell you apart”



It seems that the tragedy in the family of Jose jose it won’t end, well Anel Noreña, ex-partner of the singer and mother of his children, He confessed that he is going through a complicated health situation.

The 76-year-old actress commented that she is very close to losing her sight due to an eye condition that has left her with a very narrow field of vision.

“It is truly painful, because flat I see the light, but I can’t tell you”, He counted in the program ‘Hoy’.

Then he added that the loss of his sight it is because cataracts have formed in your eyes and as a result, the fleshyness that formed in his eyes prevents clear vision.

“This waterfall has been rising little by little by my eye and right now it drives me crazy ”, he explained.

Given this, he assured that the only way to stop his disease, which adds to his rheumatoid arthritis, and curbing possible blindness is eye surgery, so he does not rule out doing it soon to be able to recover.

“It is moving very fast. There is no operation and you lose your sight“, He said.

In addition to talking about his health, the universal heiress of José José made controversial statements and confessed that he does not rule out the idea that Sarita Sosa tried to poison the singer, as he deteriorated too quickly.

“José had gone very well, they were telling everyone that he looked very good in 2016; but when he returned in 2017 he was cadaverous, very thin, but anything is possible. That unknown must be fixed, “he said.