Marysol Sosa and her husband, Xavier Orozco, they are spending a few days full of happiness for the welcome of their second son, José Patricio, who is the first male grandson of the deceased Jose jose.

However, due to the sanitary restrictions derived from the coronavirus pandemic, her mother, Anel Noreña, She has not had the opportunity to meet the new member of the family, something that she assured is very difficult for her and that she is looking forward to the day when she can have the fortune to “fill him with kisses”.

For now, the actress prefers to abide by the necessary preventive measures, and as a proud grandmother knows that the family is writing a new chapter with this happiness, almost eight months after the departure of the “Prince of Song”.

With great emotion, the 75-year-old Mexican expressed in an interview with a Mexican television program how much the recent birth of her little grandson implied in her state of mind, as well as the fact that she could not meet him yet.

“He is regal (the baby), the only thing that hurts in my grandmother’s heart is that I haven’t been able to throw myself into kisses, because I still don’t know him in person, but soon, I don’t know when,” she said.

“But I already have it in my heart, thank God because it came precious, healthy, on time and the mother is super cute, the father is happy and the little sister is that she is receiving many gifts right now,” added the exvedette.

Also, the mother of José Joel He confessed that his daughter and his family gave him some indications, which he has fulfilled to the letter in this time of quarantine, so he will have to bear everything patiently until the day he realizes the dream of meeting little José. Patricio, name that Marysol gave him in honor of his father.

“They told me, ‘Mommy, you can’t even come to the house’, on the Sunday they arrived, ‘or come to the house right now, granny’, let everything open and maybe, maybe, maybe I might as well to see him, suddenly and in person ”, he assured.

The ex-wife of José José defined this beautiful moment in one sentence, which occurs at the time of the departure of the father of her children. However, today everything is running smoothly, as both she and her loved ones have strong reasons to celebrate life to the fullest.

“I feel it in my heart, I am very happy,” said Noreña, as effusive as she usually is and that characterizes her, and ready to enjoy this stage sheltered by the love of her little grandchildren.

Just a few days ago, Marysol Sosa shared the details of the birth of her baby, which occurred on May 8, and not at the end of the month as planned, because due to health problems, she had to anticipate.

Fortunately everything is under control, “It was all very surprising, but thank God everything went well and the baby is already with us. I’m a little sore because it was a C-section, but here we are, ”she said for TV Notas.

