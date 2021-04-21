Anel Noreña hints that he could reach an agreement with Sara Sosa and her mother

On April 9, Anel Noreña’s lawyers reported that they intend to initiate a trial in Miami. “We are going to invalidate because with that objective they took him from Mexico, it is important to know and investigate what was signed and what they did while the man was there,” lawyer Cecilia Mendoza explained to the Hoy program.

Anel Noreña and José José (Instagram / anel_norenamx)

“During the process we will see everything that the man went through in the United States, but right now we have not reached that stage,” he added.

In addition, in an interview with the morning program Despierta América, the lawyer explained that “in Mexico wills do not expire”, and clarified that if there is no other will, Anel Noreña will be the universal heir: “We would have to go to the last will that Mr. José left, and until today the last testament that has been is ours, “he sentenced.