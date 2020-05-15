even without makeup we have seen the actress, who despite having been divorced decades ago, continues to live in the shadow of the interpreter of “Amar y querer”. “data-reactid =” 24 “> In a bathing suit, with exclusive interviews from home and even without makeup we have seen the actress, who despite having been divorced decades ago, continues to live in the shadow of the interpreter of “Amar y querer”.

talking about the difficulties he faces over the yearsSo maybe your honesty is the factor that makes the section work. One of the moments that transpired and got other media to pick it up was when she appeared without a drop of makeup, with her hair uncovered and ready to show how she does her makeup every day. “Data-reactid =” 25 “> Noreña is not afraid to criticism and shows himself naturally and talking about the difficulties he faces over the years, so perhaps his honesty is the factor that causes the section to work. One of the moments that transpired and that got other media They took it up again when she appeared without a drop of makeup, with her hair not combed and ready to show how she makes up every day.

was revealed in a video broadcast by Despierta América. & nbsp; “data-reactid =” 29 “>“When I separated from Mrs. Anel, I left them with their mansion in Pedregal, with their cars, I gave her 10,000 dollars a month at that time. 25 years working, when the doctor told me that that throat had to rest, I said ‘how much is in the bank so I can take a gap year?’ Nothing, there is nothing. They spent everything, and they didn’t spend it, the lady financed Pepe’s work ”, was revealed in a video broadcast by Despierta América.

she defended her side of the story: “The only thing that Mr. José José can accuse me of is having forced him to become the greatest singer of the time, to be the number one figure on the continental level. Of the 30 albums he has, 28 he made with my laughter, sweat and tears ”. “data-reactid =” 30 “> So it was no surprise that the main villain in the bioseries authorized by José José for Telemundo was Anel Noreña. However, she defended her version of the story: “The only thing that Mr. José José can accuse me of is having forced him to become the greatest singer of the time, to be the number one figure on the continental level. Of the 30 albums he has, 28 he made with my laughter, sweat and tears ”.

where they dedicated exclusive interviews with Pati Chapoy, others live from the forum and even a section called ‘Thus it happened with Anel Noreña’, where the actress told that the singer “I bought him the most expensive vodka and he made it with oatmeal atole”. “data-reactid =” 33 “> Despite the indications with the intention of damaging his image, Anel’s anecdotes with ‘The Prince’ became his entry ticket to appear in various show programs, such as ‘Ventaneando’, where they dedicated exclusive interviews with Pati Chapoy, others live from the forum and even a section called ‘This happened with Anel Noreña’, where the actress said that the singer “bought the most expensive vodka and made it with oatmeal atole “

The intimate revelations that exposed José José’s secrets, even after his death in September 2019, made Anel a protagonist cheered by the public, but criticized by some media such as Univision, where Raúl de Molina disqualified Anel, for “stealing camera “at the funeral.

It was evident that perhaps more than her children, Anel had a magnet for the cameras, so by October 2019, the producer Magda Rodríguez opened the doors of the ‘Hoy’ program to make her ‘the grandmother of Mexico’.

boasted during the announcement of his reaches’ Today‘, which is still valid to date. & nbsp; “data-reactid =” 37 “>” We will have any number of options so that we can use ourselves every day in beauty, activities, in dance, in making a family that we need so much ago “, he boasted during the announcement of his arrival at ‘Hoy’, which to date is still in force.

’40 & nbsp; and 80 ‘, as the Anel space is called, is still on the screen. “data-reactid =” 38 “> This is a great achievement for the actress in a program characterized by modifying its content based on audience levels. Sections and presenters have come and gone, but ’40 and 80 ‘, as Anel’s space is called, is still on the screen.

zoom to Noreña’s scalp, who did not hesitate to wear a bathing suit and cap to Present the benefits of swimming in old age.“data-reactid =” 39 “> Everything has had a cost, and that is that we have seen it as we would not have imagined it today. For example, to show a hair treatment, the Televisa signal presented a zoom to the scalp of Noreña, who also did not hesitate to wear a bathing suit and cap to present the benefits of swimming in the elderly.

Her most recent capsule attracted attention because, in the style of a tutorial that young women present on YouTube, Anel decided to share makeup classes from home; For decades, he appeared flawless on camera, but he did not mind showing his true appearance to teach how to make up from scratch.

