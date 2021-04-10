Anel Noreña celebrates the last will of José José

After months of legal battles, the testament of José José has finally been read and a Ana Elena Noreña Grass, his second ex-wife, as the universal heir to his estate . This was announced by Ana Elena Noreña herself, known as Anel, and her two children with ‘El Príncipe de la Canción’, José Joel and Marysol Sosa, upon leaving the courts in Mexico City. Happy for the reading of the will, Anel told the media: “José José put his family above everything and everyone else.”

“It was a long process but thank God today we are going with that, legally and legally, Mrs. Ana Elena Noreña Grass is the universal heir legally, there is no other will,” José Joel told the media that they were waiting for them.

In her social networks, Anel celebrated the reading of the will that favored only her, leaving aside Sara Salazar, the singer’s widow, and the only daughter that José José had with her, Sarita Sosa.