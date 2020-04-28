The export of corn from Brazil, the second global exporter of the cereal, should add between 31 million and 32 million tons this year, a lower volume than previously forecast, pointed out this Tuesday the director-general of the National Association of Exporters of Cereals (Anec), Sérgio Mendes.

Until last month, Anec had expected a corn export from Brazil between 34 million and 35 million tons this year.

According to him, a large offer from the United States, the largest global producers and exporters, could hinder the plans of Brazilian exporters.

“It is possible that in corn we have some complications, the price of oil has dropped a lot and there will be corn left in the United States,” he said, referring to the fact that the Americans produce ethanol from corn.

The coronavirus pandemic has drastically reduced the consumption of ethanol in the USA, as well as that of fossil fuels, which means that less corn is destined for the production of biofuel.

During a webinar promoted by consultancy Datagro, Mendes pondered not knowing to what extent the largest corn supply in the US could harm Brazil, adding that the product’s prices could be pressured.

“But I would say that we can stay … raise our hands and say that everything is fine,” he commented.

The export of soy from Brazil in 2020 was estimated at 73 million tons by Anec, versus 73-74 million in the March forecast.

The oilseed has benefited from the great demand from China, while corn exports from Brazil tend to occur more frequently in the second half.

