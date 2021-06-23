Anec reduces projection for Brazil’s soy exports in June

. Latam Videos

Ecuador wants to break its losing streak against Peru

Goiänia (Brazil), Jun 22 (.) .- Ecuador will leave this Wednesday in search of breaking the bad streak and taking revenge for the consecutive losses in qualifying rounds against Peru and in an attempt to scratch any qualification option for the quarterfinals of the Copa América, a tournament that continues to be the nightmare for Ecuadorians. With a 1-0 defeat against Colombia and a 2-2 draw against Venezuela, those led by Argentine Gustavo Alfaro urgently need a victory to heal wounds, which they have also dragged since the resumption this year of the South American qualifiers for the World Cup of Qatar 2022, as they lost 2-0 away to Brazil and fell 1-2 against Peru at home. The superiority of Peru over the Ecuadorians was in order since the last qualifiers to the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where they also triumphed 2-1 in Lima and 1-2 in Quito. For Ecuador, it seems to be ratifying what managers and coaching staff said prior to the dispute of the continental tournament, that the main Ecuadorian objective will be to qualify for the Qatar World Cup. That same statement has been made by each of the coaches since the 2001 Copa América and, indeed, Ecuador qualified for the 2002, 2006 and 2014 World Cups, but failed completely in each Copa América. After the defeat against Colombia and the draw against Venezuela, Alfaro pointed out that the important thing will be to qualify for the quarterfinals and face any rival, because his team is prepared, although he barely has one point and after the clash with Peru, the Group will close B against undefeated Brazil. Although, in the current Copa América, Ecuador proposed the game, dominated a large part of each match, created the chances to win, three specific errors of its defense meant defeat and a draw, errors that against Peru -according to Alfaro- they will try correct in your quest to win. Meanwhile, those led by fellow Argentine Ricardo Gareca, will go out against Ecuador still savoring the honeys of the 1-2 victory on the recent date over Colombia, so they remain on their way to qualifying for the quarterfinals. After the match against Ecuador, they will have the final match of Group B over Venezuela. The finalists of the last Copa América, also in Brazil, managed to recover against the Colombians from the 4-0 win that the reigning champion Brazil gave them in their debut. The Peruvian coach managed to resolve the absence of his main figure and scorer, Paolo Guerrero, caused by physical inconveniences, with the appearance this season of the Italian-Peruvian Gianluca Lapadula, currently transformed into the great reference in attack, having as his ideal partner Christian Cueva, so that attack formula will be the great hope of victory over Ecuador, as happened in the recent elimination match in Quito. While Peru will have the entire squad that imposed itself on Colombia, Ecuador will miss its historic scorer with 31 goals, Enner Valencia, suspended due to the accumulation of two yellow cards, and who could be replaced by the Argentine-Ecuadorian Damián Díaz. Probable lineups: Ecuador: Pedro Ortiz; Ángelo Caicedo, Robert Arboleda, Piero Hincapié, Pervis Estupiñán; Jhegson Méndez, Moisés Caicedo, Ángel Mena, Ayrton Preciado; Damián Díaz and Leonardo Campana. Coach: Gustavo Alfaro. Peru: Pedro Gallece; Aldo Corzo, Christian Ramos, Alexander Callens, Marcos López; Yosimar Yotún, Renato Tapia, Sergio Peña; André Carrillo, Christian Cueva and Gianluca Lapadula. Coach: Ricardo Gareca. Referees: Jesús Gil Manzano, from Spain, assisted by his compatriots Diego Barbero and Ángel Nevado. Ricardo de Burgo, also Spanish, will be in charge of the VAR and his assistant, Paraguayan Amelio Andino. Stadium: “Pedro Ludovico Teixeira” Olympic Stadium, in the Brazilian city of Goiänia. Time: 6:00 p.m. Goiänia (21:00 GMT). (c) . Agency