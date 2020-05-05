The export of soy from Brazil, the largest global exporter of oilseeds, may reach 11.9 million tons in May, projected this Tuesday the National Association of Exporters of Cereals (Anec), based on shipments already made and on the schedule of ships to load the product.

Depending on the weather conditions for shipments and the market, the export projection may change. The ship line-up is thus updated frequently.

If the current projection is confirmed, it would be below the record of more than 14 million tons recorded by Anec in April.

According to the Foreign Trade Secretariat (Secex), of the Ministry of Economy, the record last month was even more expressive, of 16.3 million tons, with strong demand from China.

The volume recorded by Anec differs from the government figures in considering shipments made, Anec’s director general, Sérgio Mendes, told ..

“We calculate by the line-up of ships in the port. Day by day. Secex records the exporter electronically, but based on documentation that is not always available with the speed of the line-up, which is immediate,” he said.

Anec also said that Brazil will again export corn this month after about 60 days without cereal shipments, amid a tighter supply before the second harvest, the largest in the country.

According to the association, the schedule indicates the export of 30 thousand tons of corn in the second half of the month, the first shipment after almost two months from Brazil, the second largest global exporter of cereals, behind the USA.

To ., the director general of Anec said that it is normal for Brazil to export less corn in the first half, concentrating exports of the product in the second part of the year.

“May already has shipments. This is normal. Soy now, corn in the second half … Last year was off the curve,” he said, referring to the record shipment of corn in 2019.

