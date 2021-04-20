Anec lowers projection of soybean exports from Brazil, but could still set a record in April

SÃO PAULO, Apr 20 (Reuters) – Brazil’s soy exports could add 16.79 million tons in April, which would be a monthly record, estimated on Tuesday the National Association of Cereal Exporters (Anec), which reduced the maximum point of the projection range.

Last week, Anec had said that foreign sales in the month could add up to 17.15 million tons.

Still, the volume forecast is higher than data released in early April, which pointed to shipments of up to 16.3 million tonnes this month, according to the ship’s schedule. The association kept the projection floor at 14 million tons.

If the most optimistic forecast is confirmed, April would mark a monthly record, surpassing the 14.9 million tons shipped in March.

In April last year, oilseed exports reached 14.28 million tons, according to the association.

As for corn, Anec left the export projection for this month practically unchanged, at about 30,000 tons.

(By Roberto Samora. Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)