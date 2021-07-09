Ane Mintegi, the only Spanish standing at Junior Wimbledon

Divided luck that faced the Spanish players who were still alive in the junior Wimbledon draw. The last two survivors in the men’s box, Dani Rincon Y Alejandro Manzanera, could not overcome their second-round commitments after losing to the American Ozan Colak (6-4, 4-6, 6-3) and the French Max Westphal (6-3, 6-7 (5), 7-6 ( 2)), respectively.

The positive news was signed Ane Mintegi del Olmo, who signed a double victory of enormous magnitude after overcoming two marathon matches. In the first place, she defeated one of the greatest promises of world women’s tennis, the Philippine Alexandra Eala (pupil in addition to the Rafa Nadal Academy) by 3-6, 6-4 and 7-5, to later round the day and access quarterfinals after beating the British Kylie Bilchev 6-2, 4-6 and 6-3. On quarter finals She will face sixth-seeded Belarusian Kristina Dmitruk.