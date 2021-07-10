Ane Mintegi makes Wimbledon history and will fight for the junior title

07/10/2021 at 4:20 PM CEST

Ane Mintegi made history this Saturday at the All England Club by becoming the second Spanish to reach the final of the junior tournament at Wimbledon.

The Gipuzkoan beat Czech Linda Fruhvirtova, world number 355, in the semifinals, 6-3, 7-5 and will play her first junior Grand Slam final.

With four games in her legs in just three days, Mintegi took the final step by beating a tennis player much better classified than her (Mintegi is number 715 in the ranking) to continue making history.

She will be the second Spanish tennis player to play in the Wimbledon junior final, after Magüi Serna, who was runner-up in 1996.

This Sunday he will seek to unite his name with those of Manolo Orantes and Alejandro Davidovich, who took the title for players between 14 and 18 years old in this tournament. In addition, Carlos Gimeno reached the end two years ago.

The Idiazábal tennis player will face the winner of the duel between the Andorran Victoria Jiménez, a friend of Mintegi, and the German Nastasja Schunk.