Huge joy for Spanish tennis the emergence of Ane Mintegi, whose upward trend in recent times is being confirmed in this Wimbledon 2021. The 17-year-old Basque tennis player and currently 27 in the junior ranking, has managed to get into the semifinals after beating the Belarusian Dmitruk 7-6 (6) 6-3, sixth favorite of the tournament. His harmony with the London grass is being remarkable and the Spanish is with full confidence. Now wait for the winner of the duel between Guth and Fruhvirtova.