Ane Mintegi becomes the first Spanish junior to win Wimbledon

07/11/2021 at 6:43 PM CEST

The Guipuzcoana Ane Mintegi this Sunday she became the first Spanish tennis player to win the junior tournament at Wimbledon, by beating the German Nastasja schunk in three sets (2-6, 6-4, 6-1).

Mintegi based his triumph on the same recipe that has allowed him to make history throughout his time at the All England Club: unwavering solidity from the back of the court and unlimited confidence in his possibilities, even in the worst moments.

That allowed her to bounce back from a hesitant start in the first set, in which she bowed quickly to the 17-year-old German just like her.

Even playing on the imposing court 1 at Wimbledon did not shake the arm of the young Basque promise. Clinging to her ability from the back of the court (although she also went up to the net when she saw it clearly), she took the second set thanks to her few unforced errors -10 for 18 for the German- and her effectiveness with the first service. , with which he won 75% of the points.

In the last set there was no color anymore. MintegiUntil this 715 WTA tournament, she completely dislodged her rival, 675 of the world, with very deep blows and moving her from one side of the court to the other.

With 5-1 up and in the final sleeve, he suffered to close the game with his service, but he managed it despite wasting several match balls before.

A ball to the net Schunk marked the end of the match and the historic triumph of the young woman from Idiazábal, who, exulting after reaching the title, went up to the stands to celebrate with her coach and her family.

Historical achievement

The Basque was only the second Spanish tennis player to reach the decisive match of the junior tournament at Wimbledon after Magüi Serna, which was runner-up in 1996.

With the title, he thus joins his name to those of Manolo Orantes Y Alexander Davidovich, who took the title for players between 14 and 18 years old in this tournament.

Another Spanish, Carlos Gimeno, reached the final only two years ago.

The cap so far for Mintegi In a Grand Slam they had been the quarterfinals of Australia in 2020, where he had to retire after suffering a heat stroke.