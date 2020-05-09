Even if Andy Serkis I should be very busy with Venom: Let There Be Carnage and other multiple projects, the actor is locked up in his house like everyone else. However, he decided to take advantage of this time and make the most of it. For this reason, the actor who gave life to Gollum in the sagas of The Lord of the ringswill read The Hobbit in full in a 12-hour solidarity marathon, from beginning to end.

The campaign was launched through the GoFundMe platform and the goal is to raise at least £ 100,000 (about € 113,000). “Many of us are fighting in isolation during confinement. While times are tough, I want to take you on one of the greatest fantastic adventures ever written, a 12-hour marathon in Middle-earth as we raise money for two incredible charities who are doing an extraordinary job right now to help those who are most. They need it, “said Andy Serkis. The money raised will be shared equally between Best Beginnings, who take care of babies, minors, pregnant women and new families to reduce inequality; and NHS Charities Together, the organization under which all official health service NGOs meet.

Reading will begin at 11 am on Friday, May 8, Spanish time, and the way to enter streaming on the GoFundMe website will be announced. Each person can donate the amount they want from 5 pounds and, in addition, the actor has promised that if the goal is reached there will be special surprises during the trip. Just 8 hours after launch, the campaign has already raised more than a quarter of its minimum goal.

Venom’s sequel

A little over a week ago that Sony announced the Spanish title and the release date in our country of the Venom sequel, which will be called Venom: There will be slaughter and we will see it on June 25, 2021, the same day as in the United States.