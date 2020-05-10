These days when we are looking for distraction with anything at home, reading can be a good method to have a good time, with a book that takes a little time out of reality. Fantasy can do well to free us from stress and certainly the stories that the great J.R.R. Tolkien are a good option, but it gives you a bonus that someone like Andy Serkis reads it for all of us, they do not believe?

It turns out that the actor who brought the iconic Gollum to life in the film adaptations of The Lord of the Rings directed by Peter Jackson announced that he had a surprise for all fans of the literary saga (and from the movies), where in addition to distracting us, he will seek to do his bit against the coronavirus.

This May 8, Andy Serkis will read The Hobbit in a livestream, the first novel written by Tolkien and published in 1937. We know that this author’s books are difficult to read due to the large number of pages, but this time the actor has a challenge that very few have met, read it aloud from the beginning, which according to will take about 12 hours

During all that time, Andy will not pause to accomplish this titanic task. –He won’t have a chance to go to the bathroom and he won’t even have a break–, so It will be a long day listening to your own voice the origins of these endearing characters.

In addition to telling the honor of hearing one of the most important stories in fantasy literature, narrated by Gollum himself, With this event Serkis is looking to raise funds for two associations that are fighting coronavirus, so we all win.

If you want to check Andy Serkis reading The Hobbit from start to finish we tell you that They can do it through the actor’s page on GoFoundMe, and the event will start at 4 in the afternoon (central Mexico time). If you are a fan of this action or The Lord of the Rings, you cannot miss it.