Andy Serkis to Narrate Lord of the Rings Audiobook

Andy Serkis is a name that we immediately associate with Middle-earth thanks to his work in the movies of The Lord of the rings and The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey – 64%. After succeeding with the 2020 audiobook starring Bilbo Bolsón, Serkis is back as storyteller for JRR Tolkien’s pinnacle work. HarperCollins, the official publisher of the books of Tolkien In English, it confirms that the Gollum actor is back for more adventures in the fantastic land inhabited by hobbits, elves, dwarves, men and all manner of creatures.

The interpretation of Andy Serkis how Gollum left a deep mark on his own and others. His powerful voice and gestures consolidated him as one of the most talented actors in the cast of the films by Peter Jackson, in addition, being a great fan of the work of Tolkien, every chance to return to Middle Earth is gold for him. For TheBookSeller, the 57-year-old actor shares his excitement for recording the Lord of the Rings audiobook.

Walking back to Middle-earth more than 20 years after my first life-changing adventure there, and experiencing it all again (this time for many weeks alone in a sound booth) has brought me in equal measure pure joy, sheer insanity, immense pleasure, and a level of psychological and physical fatigue that I have never experienced before.

Andy Serkis He triumphed last year not only with the audiobook of The Hobbit, but also with his Hobbitathon, a reading of the novel that aimed to raise funds for the fight against Covid-19. The event raised more than 300 thousand euros and was very well received by fans of Tolkien, obviously. It is necessary to mention that the actor has already recorded the audiobook of The Lord of the Rings and it will soon go on sale, but first he tells us about the endearing and exhausting experience:

In fact, I feel like I have lived Tolkien’s saga and felt his deep understanding and connection to nature, love, war, truth, hatred, and altruism. Each day really went through ups and downs, often coinciding with the progress of the ring bearer and his companions. On more than one occasion he was sure that he would not reach the Cracks of Destiny! Having completed the search and traveled back and forth … again, so to speak, I realize what a phenomenal privilege it has been to have had the opportunity to read this sublime work once more. My only hope, now, is to have done it justice and that the listening experience conveys the power and beauty of JRR Tolkien’s masterpiece.

The Lord of the Rings audiobooks will be available on September 16 and the pre-sale is now open on Audible.com for a cost of 25 euros each. The Fellowship of the Ring lasts 10 hours and 59 minutes, The Two Towers of 10 hours and 16 minutes and The Return of the King of 12 hours and 54 minutes. HarperCollins released a statement about the project and they are delighted to have Andy Serkis back.

We consider The Lord of the Rings to be one of the defining books of the 20th century, a book that has captivated generations of readers with its great sense of adventure. and the inspiring message that even the little ones can make the biggest change. We are delighted to once again have an actor of the caliber of Andy Serkis who can bring these qualities to life so brilliantly for a whole new audience.

