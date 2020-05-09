As expected, little is known about the new DC’s most famous superhero movie, but with the pandemic in tow and the delay in its production and release, it is good that new news comes to light. Now it’s up to the actor who will play the protagonist’s faithful butler, Aldred. Andy Serkis talks about ‘The Batman’, as well as how he prepares for his character and how advanced he was.

Interestingly also tied to the MCU, the actor sat in the director’s chair for ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’, a sequel where Tom Hardy will return as the antihero. The production managed to finish recording and is currently in post production. The premiere was modified, like that of many others, by the coronavirus.

But something good must come from all these delays, the expectation is very high, because the hero is one of the most beloved and important in the world of comics, his logo is easily recognizable even by those who do not know the DCEU. Andy Serkis talks about ‘The Batman’ and although he can’t count much, LADBible asked him if we can wait for another version dark and melancholic of the Dark Knight.

“I would say that is not far from the truth. It is very much about the emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce. That is really at the center of everything. And it’s a really exquisite script Matt has written, “said the actor.

And not only that, he also talked a bit about his character and how he plans to give it his own touch: “You find it for yourself. It’s like interpreting these iconic roles in Shakespeare, you come back, you visit them again and you have to make it yours and see what the character that connects with you and your personal Venn diagram is about. “

He also commented how advanced they were in the recordings of the film: “It was literally halfway through the filming on my part when they closed us. So it will be interesting to see how it resurfaces and how it has been affected. But it is, it’s going to be a beautiful movie. “