Actor Andy Serkis will play Alfred in the movie The Batman and promises that his version will be different from anything we’ve seen so far in the cinema.

At present Andy Serkis is working remotely on Venom: There Will Be Slaughter, but he’s also involved in the movie of The Batman. So in a recent interview he talked about his character Alfred Pennyworth in the next movie of Matt Reeves, which recently changed its release date from June 2021 to October of that same year. While he couldn’t give much detail, he was asked if we could expect a “darker and more melancholic” Dark Knight and confirmed that this is probably the case.

“I would say that is not far from the truth,” he began. “It is very much about the emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce. That is really at the center of everything. And it’s a really exquisite script that Matt Reeves has written for The Batman. “

The British actor, who is currently busy editing Venom: Let There Be Carnage, explains that he is not trying to imitate Alfred’s previous performances and is instead focusing on creating his own version of Batman’s closest ally. “Michael Caine’s version was fantastic. His Alfred was legendary, he couldn’t even start going there. “

“You find it for yourself,” Andy Serkis continued. “It’s like playing these iconic roles in Shakespeare, you come back, you revisit them and you have to make it yours and see what the character connecting to you and your personal venn diagram (schematics used in set theory) are all about.”

The film was going at a good pace before the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) stopped filming.

As for the amount of work he had done before The Batman production stopped, the actor added: “He was literally halfway through filming for me when we were closed. So it will be interesting to see when that resurfaces. You have been affected by the crash. But it is, it’s going to be a beautiful movie. “

It will be very interesting to see what Andy Serkis will do with Alfred in The Batman, and it is easy to imagine that his version is very different from any of the others that we have seen on screen so far.