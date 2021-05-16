Andy Serkis and Woody Harrelson’s wig

Andy Serkis talk about the character of Woody harrelson on ‘Venom: There Will Be Carnage‘.Tom hardy, Michelle Williams, Naomie harris Y Stephen Graham complete the cast. ‘Venom: There Will Be Carnage‘has a release date of October 8, 2021.

We met Cletus Kasady at the end of the surprisingly successful ‘Venom‘(Ruben Fleischer, 2018). Reclined and wanting to mess it up, the character embodied by Woody harrelson He quickly caught the attention of fans thanks to his curly wig that, from what we see in the trailer for ‘Venom: There Will Be Carnage‘(Andy Serkis, 2021), has disappeared without a trace.

“This is our Cletus presentation. You will see that it is very different compared to the last film ”, explains the director Andy Serkis, in a statement granted to IGN. “We wanted to give the feeling that it has been there for some time and that it has gone through various changes. We wanted to get rid of all that so that we could really see what was going on with the darkness of the character. “

“This is the end of Cletus as we see it, he is finally about to leave this world, or so we think,” says a Serkis who signs his third job as director here after ‘A reason to live‘(2017) and’Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle‘(2018).

Tom hardy will be Eddie Brock again, Woody harrelson will be the ruthless Cletus Kasady, Container of Carnage, and Michelle Williams will reprise her role as Anne Weying while Naomie harris sounds in different lies as the one in charge of giving life to Shriek.

‘Venom: There Will Be Carnage‘has a final release date of October 8, 2021.

