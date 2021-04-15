Andy Ruiz’s son put on the gloves and beat Canelo’s physical trainer

The youngest son of Andy Ruiz is causing a stir on social media, first dancing and doing mittens with Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, now the little boy put on his gloves and gave a tremendous beating to the physical trainer of the team of Eddie Reynoso.

The little one is visiting San Diego where Andy ruiz he is fine-tuning details for his fight against Chris Arreola, while that happens, they have a little fun.

Andy ruiz captured the moment in which his son stepped into the ring and distributed a few caresses to the physical trainer of Canelo.

For now, Andy concentrates on his fight against Chris Arreola, same that will happen on next May 1.

