Andy Ruiz’s dad reveals who his son’s next rival could be

The return of the former world heavyweight champion, Andy Ruiz, He is very close, after a long absence he will finally get into the ring, but, his father is already starting to list his next rivals for this year.

In an interview for the channel Youtube, Fighthype, the father of Andy ruiz revealed who his son’s next opponent could be, this after fulfilling his commitment to Chris Arreola.

“But Dillian whyte He’s been talking a lot of crap about wanting to beat my son and I’m sure Andy he’s going to beat him up. If you are listening to me Dillian, I repeat, Andy He is going to give you a beating, we will go for you ”, he explained.

In turn, he stated that he sees Andy in a great moment, both physically and mentally.

“I feel happy for him and all the support, he will soon be champion again and he will beat them all,” said his father. “At that time with Joshua he was at 80%, now with the dedication he has achieved with Eddy Reynoso and the Canelo Team have put it at 120% physically and mentally ”.

