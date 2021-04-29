Andy Ruiz: “You will see a different Andy, fast, someone who is more dedicated to this sport”

The boxer Andy ruiz is ready to face Chris arreola this Saturday, May 1 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, and ensures that he will show a new facet above the ring at 31 years of age.

After not fighting for more than a year, fans of ‘The Destroyer’ will enjoy it again. This time his rival Arreola, who was born in California and has Mexican ancestry like Ruiz.

“You will see a different Andy, fast, someone who is more dedicated in this sport, not like before that I was very fat and I did not mind training hard. Thank God we are 100 percent, not yet where I want, but not where I was before, ”he said on ESPN.

The last image we have of Ruiz is when he lost the rematch against Briton Anthony Joshua. He gave up his heavyweight belts in December 2019, after having won them in June of that same year with a surprising victory against the same rival.

“When I lost my belts, I felt bad, I felt angry with myself, I felt empty and now that I have another mentality, I want to achieve what I achieved that June 1,” added Ruiz.

Ruíz knows his rival on duty well

Chris Arreola is 40 years old and has a record of 38 wins (33 by knockout), 6 losses and 1 draw. Because they were born in California, both had the opportunity to know each other for many years and Ruíz remembers it fondly.

“This fight is something that motivates me a lot because I have known him (Arreola) since I was 16 years old, I knew that one day I was going to fight him and that day will come on May 1st. We are focused and ready for what comes, “he finished.