Andy Ruiz weighed 140 kg after suffering depression after losing to Anthony Joshua

Andy ruiz was the great protagonist of 2019, getting one of the surprises of the century by winning by TKO to Anthony Joshua.

Six months later, the Briton retaliated by defeating him on points. The boxer of Mexican origin has revealed what the weeks after his defeat with Joshua were like, in which he fell into a depression that led him to weigh 140 kg.

After that, Ruiz has joined the team of Eddy Reynoso, coach of Saúl «Canelo» Álvarez among others. “I must have lost 18 kg. After my fight against Anthony Joshua and my loss in Saudi Arabia, I went up to 140 kg. I was depressed. I was mad at myself because I knew I should have trained. I knew I should have done better in my last fight. But you know what, it’s never too late. Now is the time. Now is the beginning to see the real and the new Andy Ruiz »declared the former world heavyweight champion.

Ruiz will return to the ring on May 1, facing veteran Chris Arreola. “Arreola is not an easy guy. He is a Mexican warrior like me who loves to drop bombs. He doesn’t give up until it’s over »Ruiz said of his upcoming bout.