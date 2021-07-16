Andy Ruiz wants to box before the end of the year

The former world champion Andy ruiz (34-2, 22 KOs) hopes to box again in September against an opponent known to fans. After his loss to Anthony Joshua, the Mexican decided to put himself in the hands of Eddy Reynoso to resume his career, reappearing against Chris Arreola.

His victory over the veteran American cast doubt on his ability to face the best fighters in the category, despite looking in better physical shape.

According to Fox Deportes, Ruiz negotiates to face the Cuban Luis Ortiz «King Kong or the british Dillian whyte. The winner of any of these possible matches would be on the verge of contesting a world title.