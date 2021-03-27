Andy Ruiz vs Chris Arreola: The incredible physical transformation of Andy Ruiz that promises to end Chris Arreola

Andy Ruiz is already preparing for his next fight against Chris Arreola Youtube: Andy Ruiz Jr.

Heavyweight boxer Andy Ruiz, is already preparing for His next fight against Chris Arreola will be on May 1 at Dignity Health Sports Park, home of the MLS LA Galaxy.

After having suffered a painful loss to Anthony Joshua and lose all titles in 2019, the Mexican races joined the ‘Canelo Team’ in San Diego to prepare for his next contest and looks spectacular.

It was Ruiz himself who admitted he came into his second contest with Anthony overweight weighing around 310 pounds. “I must have lost 40 pounds. After my fight against Anthony Joshua, my loss in Saudi Arabia, sub up to 310 pounds “Ruiz said in the most recent video on his YouTube channel.

“I was depressed, I was mad at myself because I knew I should have trained, I knew I should have done better in my last fight, but it’s never too late. Now is the beginning of seeing the real new Andy Ruiz Jr., “he said.

Ruiz also mentioned that he feels sorry for feeling that he had everything for having won those two championships but upon joining the ‘Canelo Team’ he feels motivated by the people around him. “I had it all, the belts, but I took that shit for granted. Now it’s more motivation, being here with more champions, dedicated people, I’m delighted to be here “, he stated.

Even Andy sent a message to Tyson Fury and assures that he is going for the WBC belt. “I’m ready to get my belts back, not just my belts, I’m coming for you Tyson Fury, I need this WBC”Ruiz said.