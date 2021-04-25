Andy Ruiz vs Chris Arreola: Eddy Reynoso warns: “Andy Ruiz will be world champion again”

Eddy Reynoso believes that Andy Ruiz will be champion again.

Everyone has been amazed by the physical evolution that Andy Ruiz has had since he joined the Canelo Team and manager of the year, Eddy Reynoso spoke about the Destroyer’s progress leading up to his May 1 fight with Chris Arreola.

“I am very excited for this fight. You will see a new Andy Ruiz Jr. both physically and mentally. You will see him become a champion again. I can’t wait for this May 1 “, Reynoso signaled for Boxing Scene.

On the work done by the Mexican-born fighter, Eddy added: “The most important thing for Andy is discipline and his mentality. Those are the main aspects we have been working on. From there, we have the building blocks to improve every day with everything we want to do. “

Finally the coach made an analysis about the fight that we will experience in a week: “It’s definitely going to be a tough fight against Arreola. These are two fighters who had the same upbringing. There will be nowhere to hide in the ring and they will bring out the best in each other. “