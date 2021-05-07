Andy Ruiz vs Chris Arreola: Eddy Reynoso asks for calm with Andy Ruiz: “Little by little we are going to improve”

Eddy Reynoso does not lose faith in Andy Ruiz.

After having defeated Chris Arreola by unanimous decision but leaving many doubts having fallen to the canvas in the second round, Eddy Reynoso calls for calm in Andy Ruiz’s career.

“Little by little we are going to improve, after some complicated rounds, and thanks to a good preparation, we came out with our hands up”, the coach wrote on his Instagram account.

“Thanks to everyone who is always supporting me with all my boxers, this time I played with Andy Ruiz, a complicated fight but in the end it was won, We will continue working hard with him to make him world champion again “, added Reynoso on Twitter.