Andy Ruiz vs Chris Arreola: Chris Arreola is not impressed by Andy Ruiz’s physique

Chris Arreola heats up the fight against Andy Ruiz. BoxingScene.com

A little over a week to face Andy Ruiz, Chris Arreola is not impressed by the physical change of the ‘Destroyer’ and pointed out in an interview for the Los Angeles Times that above the ring he will not be able to count on Eddy Reynoso or Canelo lvarez to defend him.

“In the end it’s just going to be him and me. Neither Canelo nor Eddy Reynoso will be able to help him. We are going to settle the accounts “, declared the Californian from his camp.

On the evolution that the former world champion has shown, Arreola sees it as motivation: “Of course it motivates me. I see you are working hard. I see that he is trying his best to win this fight, so I have to work even harder. “

“We are training boxing. This fight is very important, because it is against another Mexican. He’s training really hard but I’m training harder than he is, “concluded Chris.