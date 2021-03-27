Andy Ruiz vs. Chris Arreola: Chris Arreola dreams of hitting Andy Ruiz: “All the pressure is on him and he’s my chance.”

Chris Arreola being Andy Ruiz’s first opponent on his return to boxing. AP

Chris arreola be Andy Ruiz’s first rival after losing the heavyweight title to Anthony Joshua. The former Mexican champion seeks to return in the best shape and begin an ascending career towards a new opportunity for some of the belts in the division.

But Arreola, who is already going through the final stretch of his career, knows that this is a golden opportunity for his career and redemption after the defeat suffered in August 2019 by Adam Kownacki by unanimous decision. During an interview for ES News,‘Nightmare’ assured that he dreams of surprising Ruiz and seeking to take advantage of the pressure with which to arrive for the lawsuit.

“I am very excited about the fight with another Mexican. He became the first Mexican heavyweight champion, shocked the world. But all the pressure is on him and not on me; He wants to go back, so everyone expects him to do something awesome. Although as I said I am trying to get to where he is “; I commented.

In the same way, Arreola pointed out that his fight could be the spectacle that the Latin public in the United States expects: “You know that this is a great opportunity for me, a great opportunity for the Mexican community, for boxing fans, “he pointed out.

The dates for the lawsuit have not yet been made official. However, given the rumors that point to the end of April, another option that has emerged is May 1; but it will be until the next few days when the picture clears up.