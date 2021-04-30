Andy Ruiz vs Chris Arreola: Andy Ruiz tells how he asked Canelo lvarez for support after losing to Joshua

Andy Ruiz speaks before facing Arreola. @ Andy_destroyer1

The Mexican Andy Ruiz, former heavyweight world champion, affirmed this Tuesday that the discipline of his compatriot Sal ‘Canelo’ lvarez It has served as an example to prepare his fight this Saturday against Chris Arreola.

“I called ‘Canelo’ to see if they will open the doors for me, he told me that he knew my skills, but I needed discipline and that’s how we have worked”, said the 31-year-old fighter, as he recounted how he joined the team of the best fighter in the world pound for pound.

The ‘Destroyer’ Ruiz gave one of the great surprises of world boxing when he defeated Englishman Anthony Joshua by knockout in June 2019. He won the world belts of four organizations, but after that he relaxed and lost six months later the rematch lawsuit and the titles.

“When I lost I sat down, not wanting to fight, but something in my heart told me that I should get up and show the discipline that I lacked”, seal at a press conference organized by the Mexico-based World Boxing Council (WBC).

Next Saturday, at Carson, Ruiz will start his way back to the big fights by facing Mexican-American Chris Arreola. According to confessed, He prepared like never before in the team of Eddy Reynoso, the coach of Álvarez, and hope to win to access the world title fights as soon as possible.

With 33 wins, 22 by knockout, and two losses, Andy Ruiz seeks to impose himself on Arreola with the power of his blows and his speed, however, according to analysts, the former world champion must show his best boxing if he is to win.

“As a child I wanted to be like Chris Arreola, my dad told me that one day we were going to face and be in May first, “he added.

Arreola, 40, assured that he still has rope to continue in professionalism And try to make it clear on Saturday

“I want to show that I still have something to give. I have been training since January and against Andy I will have to do a smart fight because he has dynamite with both hands and he’s fast as a light weight, “observed Arreola, with 38 wins, 33 on the fast track, six losses and a draw.

Mauricio Sulaimn, president of the WBC, acknowledged that for Arreola the fight will be a last chance to enter the race for a world title fight and for Andy Ruiz a possibility to show that he is back, so he predicted an emotional fight.