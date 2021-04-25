Andy Ruiz vs Chris Arreola: Andy Ruiz reveals how he decided to join Eddy Reynoso and the Canelo Team

Andy Ruiz talks about Eddy Reynoso and the Canelo Team.

There is little more than a week until Andy Ruiz reappears in a ring after the loss to Anthony Joshua, where he lost the champion belt at heavyweight. The fighter of Mexican origin spoke to the media and recalled how his first encounter with Eddy Reynoso was.

“When we met it was like, ‘Okay, what do you want? What are we going to do? Are you going to be the same fighter you were before? Or will you take it to the next level How am I doing with the other fighters? ‘So, I was like,’ You know what, Eddy? I want to do whatever it takes to become a two-time heavyweight world champion. ‘ And you know what? It was then that I made my decision, “recalled the Destroyer

Andy decided to accept the Canelo Team challenge for good reason: “I was like, ‘You know what? I’m going to give all the discipline I have, every sacrifice I have to make to prove my worth and, you know, show it to all my fans, because I feel like I disappointed a lot of people. And like I said, I’m more motivated than ever. And having Eddy here by my side, working together, changing all the things I didn’t do [antes] from my last fight or never, it just feels good “