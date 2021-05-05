Andy Ruiz triumphed over Arreola in demonstration without pain or glory

In what was expected to be a hot and emotional night, former Mexican world champion Andy Ruiz (pictured) gave a tasteless demonstration if you will, beating Californian Chris Arreola by unanimous decision at Carson California. There was great expectation to see the reappearance of Andy Ruiz, who had just lost the World Heavyweight title a year and a half ago to Englishman Anthony Joshua. It was also expected to see a transformed and athletic Ruiz due to the work carried out by his new coach Eddy Reynoso who instructed him on boxing technique and improved his athleticism by reducing him 30lbs.

Arreola for his part had more than a year and a half without fighting and his last fight had been a defeat against Adan Kownacki on August 3, 2019. But before Arreola had carried out a campaign in which he faced qualified rivals such as: Wladimir Klischtko against whom lost in 10 rounds to Ko. and current champion Anthony Joshua, who knocked him out in eight rounds; Despite these defeats, it is not just anything to fight 18 rounds against men of that quality. The fight promised to be an exchange of fire between two aggressive men and strong punchers. This seemed to presage a fight of many emotions and even a sensational procedure, but unfortunately it was not like that.

The fight

The first round still showed us Andy Ruiz quite reduced with mobility and good movements. Chris Arreola was willing and willing to seek victory. With that good taste the bell rang and the first round ended. In the second, each one within their strategies was seen to be willing to heat actions. An isolated and surprising fist, caused Andy Ruiz to bend his knees and put both gloves on the canvas. The action was quick and left everyone cold; even the referee hesitated to count, Arreola enthusiastically returned to the attack and compromised Ruiz in the last seconds of the round. So far there have been claims of a violent result on the part of the fighters because from then on, the fight became monotonous and practically one-sided.

Ruiz attacked sparingly while Arreola seemed to be saving himself for climactic moments. The rounds were falling with little action, but with dominance of Andy Ruiz. The fatigue was wrapping them up and the actions were going down in tenor. The public asked a group of challengers for more action since the emotions they had anticipated were not causing them, neither Arreola nor Ruiz seemed that both knew each other’s attacks by heart and the fists, although well thrown, did not hit their objectives . The final double bell surprised them in this monotony.

Broad Decision

The judges voted like this: Lou Morett 118-109, Pat Russel equal 118-109 and Zachary Youn 117-110. For Morett and Russel, Arriola only won the second round in which he knocked down Ruiz.

After this triumph, the former Mexican champion is on his turn to face more demanding rivals and is part of a group of quality challengers made up of men such as: Dillian White, Olexander Usyk, “King Kong” Ortiz, Joseph Parker, Olexander Povetkin which they remain a couple of notches below the division’s big three: Tyson Fiury, Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder. (Photos: Frank Micelotta / Fox Sports)

The next few months will have to define if Ruiz continues to reduce and sacrifice strength and resistance based on speed and technique or maintains a balance that allows him to have those qualities equally, we will also know if the former Mexican champion lends the training system of Technician Eddy Reinoso . Ruiz is in the race for the title, the rest will tell time.