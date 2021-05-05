Andy Ruiz took motivation from Canelo Álvarez



Andy Ruiz is already training with the “Canelo Team”.

Photo: Courtesy Eddy Reynoso / Agencia Reforma

Andy Ruiz returned to the ring in the best way, beating Chris Arreola, on a path to a new title in his division. However, the American of Mexican descent explained that this success is largely due to to the motivation he takes from his partner Saúl Canelo Álvarez.

“Motivation right here, I need these titles… But to get them I have to be like him (Canelo), train hard ”, said ‘Destroyer’ to the YouTube channel, Little Giant Boxing, at the gym where both Ruiz, Canelo and Ryan Garcia train.

After Ruiz’s words, Canelo replied that it is a pleasure for him to be the inspiration of a boxer like Andy, who also assured that he can be champion again this year.

“I am very happy to be motivation for them and they are. Andy already knows what it’s like to be a champion… He needs to work hard, focus and I have no doubt that he can be champion again this year, he has many qualities, I like how he boxing ”, said Canelo.

Finally, Álvarez confessed the advice he gives to ‘Destroyer’ during training. “Train, focus… Work, discipline, you learn every day, focus to be champion ”. They are the indications of the Mexican to Ruiz during training.

In another sense, Canelo Álvarez will return to the ring in May in what will be his second match of the year. The Mexican will face Billy Joe Saunders on May 8 at AT&T in Arlington, Texas.