Andy Ruiz returns with victory and fright against Chris Arreola

Andy ruiz returned to Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. In that enclosure he fought his last fight as ‘unknown’. There he boxed in April 2019. He won and accepted the challenge from Anthony Joshua a month and ten days later. What happened next is history: KO and world champion. After the success came the hit. Ruiz had problems assimilating the success and in December 2019 he entered the ring with more than 128 kilos. It was the moment when he changed his coach, joined the team of Eddy reynoso (Canelo Álvarez’s coach) and has experienced a great physical and mental change. In Carson he appeared with 116 kilos and a much improved appearance. He looked good, but he had to ratify it in the ring against the veteran and always complicated Chris Arreola. He was fighting at home on an important day. It was the first boxing show in which California allowed an audience (3,940 fans gathered out of the 13,000 who entered, they did not leave more). You had to do it right …

Jimmy Lennon Jr. introduced him as “the New Drestroyer”, the tension was increasing and Ruiz reflected it on his face. In the first round, he looked fast in his hands and waist again, but in the second everything got complicated. The former champion did not cover himself in the short and Arreola nailed him a descending right that sent him to the ground. It was not the only hand that reached him, there were more and he was about to go to the ground again. He resisted, but in the third round it happened again. He went to cross blows without quarter and took the worst part. Little by little he calmed down and began to improve. In the fourth round he evidenced it and it was clear in his corner: “I am finding distance”. I felt the inactivity. Andy got back on his downstairs and jab work, but the sense of danger didn’t go away. TORreola had already shown that he could make the fight change in a second and Ruiz did not convey the same.

Ruiz worked very well the floating zone of Arreola, who little by little was staying and there he received more and more blows. Also, in the eighth round Arreola injured his left arm. It was not an impediment to continue, but it hampered him. Andy was very consistent and precise. He hit more and better, but the KO that was assumed did not appear even remotely. He looked better than in Saudi Arabia, but Eddy Reynoso’s face was a true reflection of what he had seen in the ring: he is better, but there is much to improve. Despite this, Ruiz took a new triumph worked (he won by unanimous decision (117-110, 118-109 and 118-109) and is the new official WBA contender for the World Heavyweight Championship) and looks at the posters that leave him at the gates of the winner of Joshua vs Fury (lawsuit Eddie Hearn maintains will be closed next week). Wilder, Whyte or Ortiz They should be next for Andy Ruiz. Managing the pressure and returning the hands to the chin, the duties that are carried.

Check the summary and results of the Andy Ruiz vs Chris Arreola